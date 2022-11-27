Rantanen registered an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Stars.

Rantanen set up Josh Manson's first-period marker, which stood as the game-winner. Over the last three games, Rantanen has two goals and two assists -- he's bounced back from a brief two-game pointless stretch. The 26-year-old is up to 13 tallies, 16 helpers, 14 power-play points, 59 shots on net and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances.