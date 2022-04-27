Rantanen (illness) skated on his own Tuesday, and head coach Jared Bednar said the forward is "gearing up" to play Thursday at home against Nashville, Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

If Colorado's 5-3 win over St. Louis on Tuesday didn't calm the mild panic caused by the team's four-game losing streak, Rantanen's return should help. The top-line forward has missed four contests but will have a chance to prepare for the playoffs with two games remaining in the regular season.