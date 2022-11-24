Rantanen, who took a stick to the face and was bleeding, missed shifts late in the second period and early in the third but eventually returned to Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Canucks.
The incident led to a double-minor for Tyler Myers, and the Avalanche scored their third goal on the ensuing power play. Rantanen is expected to play Friday afternoon in Nashville.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Nets two goals Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Notches power-play assist•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Adds two more points Monday•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Produces four points•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Keeps rolling in Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Mikko Rantanen: Quieter night Saturday•