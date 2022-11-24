Rantanen scored twice in Colorado's 4-3 loss to Vancouver on Wednesday.

Rantanen has 13 goals and 28 points in 18 games in 2022-23. He's been streaky in the early portion of the season, enjoying a four-game point streak from Oct. 12-19 followed by a four-game scoring drought and then a six-game point streak from Oct. 29-Nov. 14. He was held off the scoresheet in back-to-back contests before registering an assist versus Dallas on Monday and he followed that up with his two goals against Vancouver, so perhaps we're at the start of another extended point streak.