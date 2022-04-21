Rantanen (illness) won't play Wednesday versus the Kraken, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Rantanen is sick with a non-COVID-19 illness, and the Avalanche consider him day-to-day. Darren Helm will likely draw into the lineup, but it's unclear prior to the contest who will pick up Rantanen's time on the power play. The Finn will try to be healthy for Friday's game versus the Oilers.