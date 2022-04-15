Rantanen notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Devils.

Rantanen has assists in each of his last two games, and he's posted six helpers in his last five outings. He set up Artturi Lehkonen's goal at 14:35 of the second period Thursday. Rantanen has earned a career-high 88 points (35 on the power play), 245 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-35 rating through 71 appearances.