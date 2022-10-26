MacKinnon earned an assist during the Rangers' 3-2 shootout loss Tuesday.

MacKinnon, who opened the season with three straight multi-point games, has earned at least one point in six of seven appearances. The 2013 No. 1 overall draft pick has been a point-a-game player throughout his 10-year career. With 10 points already this season, the top-line center is showing he remains one of the NHL's prime offensive threats. Against the Rangers, MacKinnon generated five shots in 24:21 of ice time.