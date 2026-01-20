MacKinnon scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

With his goal late in the second period that wrapped up the scoring on the afternoon, MacKinnon reached 1,100 career points, becoming just the second player in franchise history to reach that plateau after Hall of Famer Joe Sakic. MacKinnon's tied with Connor McDavid atop the NHL leaderboard with 85 points, and his 38 goals puts him well in front in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy.