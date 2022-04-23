MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots and added an assist in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.
MacKinnon set up the second of Valeri Nichushkin's two goals in the game before scoring one of his own late in the third period. The 26-year-old MacKinnon has popped off with 10 tallies and seven assists through 10 games in April. The Nova Scotia native has 32 goals, 87 points, 286 shots on net, 63 hits and a plus-22 rating in 62 appearances.
