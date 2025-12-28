MacKinnon scored a goal on nine shots, added two assists and went plus-2 in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon saw an eight-game point streak end before the holiday break. He bounced right back after getting some rest, earning his 11th multi-point effort in his last 15 contests. The 30-year-old superstar has 14 goals and 13 helpers in that span, and he's at 31 tallies, 33 assists, 171 shots on net and a plus-47 rating across 37 appearances on the year. MacKinnon has been consistently excellent throughout 2025-26 and could end up with a career year if he keeps up the pace in the second half.