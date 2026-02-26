Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Set to play Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
MacKinnon (not injury related) is expected to be in the lineup against the Wild on Thursday, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon sat out Wednesday's road clash with Utah but appears to be ready to go when his teammates return home to face Minnesota. In his last 20 outings, the world-class center posted 10 multi-point games, racking up a combined 32 points along the way.
