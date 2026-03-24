Avalanche's Nicolas Roy: Won't play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Roy (upper body) is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Penguins, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.
Roy scored a goal but logged just 8:40 of ice time versus the Capitals on Sunday. He had been over the 10-minute mark in the seven prior contests, so it appears he came out of that game at less than 100 percent. The Avalanche are getting a boost Tuesday with Ross Colton (upper body) and Logan O'Connor (hip) both ready to play.
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