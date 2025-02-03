Kylington (upper body) was removed from injured reserve Monday.
Kylington could make his return to the lineup for the first time since Nov. 27 against the Golden Knights, a stretch of 31 games on the shelf due to his upper-body injury. Still, even with Kylington taken off IR, he is far from a lock to play on a nightly basis and may have to settle for a spot in the press box as a healthy scratch periodically.
