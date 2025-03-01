Kylington logged two assists and blocked three shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Wild.

Kylington played in his fourth game since being activated from injured reserve following a two-month absence due to an upper-body injury. The 27-year-old blueliner has filled in on the second pairing lately while Josh Manson (lower body) is unavailable. Kylington has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of his 12 outings this season, but both have been multi-point performances. He has a goal, three assists, two shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating.