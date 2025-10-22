Kelly posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.

Kelly set up a Cale Makar goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Kelly has occupied a fourth-line role and a spot on the penalty kill this season, which is his usual assignment. The helper was his first point of the year to go with six shots on net, 17 hits, five blocked shots and two PIM through seven appearances.