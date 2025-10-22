Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Manages helper Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kelly posted an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Mammoth.
Kelly set up a Cale Makar goal in the first period. The 26-year-old Kelly has occupied a fourth-line role and a spot on the penalty kill this season, which is his usual assignment. The helper was his first point of the year to go with six shots on net, 17 hits, five blocked shots and two PIM through seven appearances.
More News
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Extends stay with Colorado•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Grabs apple in win•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Puts away goal Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Contributes assist Monday•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Tallies twice in win•
-
Avalanche's Parker Kelly: Sets up empty-netter•