Kelly scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Monday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Kelly has two goals and two assists over his last six games. Injuries have started to pile up among the Avalanche's forwards, affording Kelly a chance to see more ice time. He's averaging 14:15 per game in January, two minutes higher than his season average. Overall, the 26-year-old has a career-high nine goals with eight assists, 62 shots on net, 98 hits, 32 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-11 rating over 47 appearances.