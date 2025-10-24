Kelly scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged four hits in Thursday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Hurricanes.

Kelly has earned his first two points of the season over his last two games. The 26-year-old tipped in a Sam Malinski shot at 4:46 of the second period. Kelly has added eight shots on net, 21 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM from a fourth-line role this season. The Avalanche will value the 26-year-old for his penalty killing and defense, which makes it unlikely he'll be promoted onto a scoring line during the year.