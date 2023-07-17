Colton agreed to a four-year, $16 million contract with Colorado on Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Colton and the Avalanche had an arbitration hearing scheduled for July 27, but now that won't be necessary. Colton produced 16 goals, 32 points, 153 shots on net and 188 hits in 81 games with Tampa Bay last season. Colorado acquired Colton from the Lightning on June 28 in exchange for the No. 37 pick, which was used on Ethan Gauthier, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.