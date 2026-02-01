Colton scored a goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Red Wings.

Colton may have broken the dam Thursday -- he's now got two goals in two games after going 26 contests without scoring. For the season, the 29-year-old forward is at seven goals, 22 points, 120 shots on net, 103 hits and a plus-14 rating. He's shooting just 5.8 percent in 2025-26, so there's still some room for improvement, though he'll need to be careful not to lose momentum due to the upcoming Olympic break.