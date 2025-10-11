Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Considered week-to-week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard (upper body) is week-to-week, according to Conor McGahey of Altitude TV on Saturday.
Girard has supplied two shots on goal, three blocked shots and three hits in two games this season. The 27-year-old Girard will be replaced in Saturday's lineup against Dallas by Ilya Solovyov.
