Head coach Jared Bednar said Wednesday that Girard (lower body) is expected to miss time during camp but could be ready to return by Opening Night, Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports reports.

Girard has been skating in a non-contact jersey recently due to his lower-body injury, and while he's expected to spend some time rehabbing during training camp, he could be back in time for the regular season. Girard logged three goals, 21 assists, 111 blocked shots and 62 hits while averaging 20:51 of ice time over 73 regular-season appearances last year.