Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Dishes two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard logged two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Girard has earned three helpers over his last two games after going 10 contests without a point. His offense may continue to fluctuate, as the Avalanche's good health on the blue line has Girard in a third-pairing role. The 27-year-old has collected five helpers, 12 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-5 rating across 17 appearances this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Pockets assist Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Records helper in return•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Suiting up versus Sabres•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Not playing this weekend•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Could play next weekend•
-
Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Moves to IR•