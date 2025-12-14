Girard logged two assists and two blocked shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Predators.

Girard has earned three helpers over his last two games after going 10 contests without a point. His offense may continue to fluctuate, as the Avalanche's good health on the blue line has Girard in a third-pairing role. The 27-year-old has collected five helpers, 12 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, eight hits and a plus-5 rating across 17 appearances this season.