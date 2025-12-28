Girard scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Girard has found his groove with three goals and five assists over his last seven games. The defenseman got the Avalanche on the board at 5:19 of the second period and also helped out on Martin Necas' tying tally a few minutes later. Girard is up to 10 points, 20 shots on net, 23 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 22 appearances. While he's on the third pairing and doesn't get much power-play time, Girard's recent play and his presence on a high-scoring team could still earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats.