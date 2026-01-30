Girard posted an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Girard had gone 13 games without a point entering Thursday. The 27-year-old blueliner has held a steady role on the third pairing during his slump, though that role may be contributing to his difficulties on offense. For the season, Girard is at 12 points, 31 shots on net, 34 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 37 appearances.