Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Fires power-play goal
Girard scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
The defenseman's tally tied the game at one at 15:06 of the first period. Girard had gone without a point in four games entering Saturday. The 21-year-old is up to seven points in 17 games while holding down a top-pairing and first power-play unit assignment. He's added 25 shots on goal and 24 blocked shots this year.
