Girard recorded an assist, two shots on goal, three hits and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Blues.

Girard helped out on a Josh Manson tally in the second period. The 23-year-old Girard had gone eight games without a point since returning from a lower-body injury, and his pointless skid was at 13 contests. He's had a bit a tough season with 28 points, 76 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 63 hits and a minus-2 rating through 65 outings despite maintaining a top-four role.