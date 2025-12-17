Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Nets first goal of campaign
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Kraken.
Girard's first goal of the season came at 13:29 of the second period to tie the score at 2-2. He has earned four points and a plus-2 rating over his last three outings in one of his better stretches of the campaign. Overall, the defenseman has six points, 14 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating across 18 appearances in a bottom-four role.
