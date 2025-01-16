Girard (upper body) will return to the lineup versus Edmonton on Thursday, according toAvalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey.
Girard sat out three games with the injury. He has two goals, 16 assists and 67 blocked shots over 42 games this season. Girard will play alongside Calvin de Haan as Sam Malinski will be the odd-man out.
