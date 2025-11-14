Avalanche's Samuel Girard: Records helper in return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Girard logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Girard missed 15 games due to an upper-body injury. He returned to a third-pairing role Thursday, logging 16:54 of ice time. The helper was his first point of the year to go with three shots on net, four blocked shots, three hits and a plus-2 rating over three outings. Girard's return should help bolster the bottom of the Avalanche's defense, which will make it tougher for Ilya Solovyov to get into the lineup.
