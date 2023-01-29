Girard had an assist, two shots on goal, five blocked shots and two penalty minutes over 22:34 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Girard's blast from the point was stopped by Jordan Binnington, but the rebound landed on the stick of J.T. Compher, who buried the puck. It was the third straight game with a point for Girard, who has one goal and three assists during that streak. Girard, who is last on the team at minus-8, has taken some heat this season, but he's found the offense he hinted at when he scored 32 points in 48 games during the COVID-shortened season. The 24-year-old defenseman has nine points over the last 12 games.