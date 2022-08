Bowers signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Bowers has experienced diminishing returns in the AHL, logging only nine points in 37 contests with the Colorado Eagles last year. He has 45 points in 117 career AHL games. The first-round pick from 2017 could compete for a bottom-six role in training camp, but it's likely he again spends much of the upcoming season in the minors unless he can rediscover his offense.