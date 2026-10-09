Hughes logged an assist, six shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flames.

The helper was Hughes' first point in four NHL games. The 24-year-old winger has turned a strong training camp into a steady third-line role with power-play time. In addition to the helper, he's produced 11 shots on net, five hits and a plus-1 rating. Hughes' offense isn't to the level that fantasy managers need to roster him yet, but he could be worth adding if he gets on a hot streak later in the year.