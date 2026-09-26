Hughes had a hat trick, an assist and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-2 preseason win over the Jets.

Per Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now, Hughes will get another audition Saturday versus the Mammoth. Hughes has already potted four goals this preseason. He was a standout with 57 points in 40 games for the University of Michigan in 2025-26, and he's been praised for his hockey IQ and his poise so far. While the Avalanche don't have an obvious prominent spot to give Hughes yet, he could start out in the bottom six if he makes the team out of camp.