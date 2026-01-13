Miner gave up four goals on 31 shots (.871 save percentage) in a 4-3 loss to Toronto on Monday.

Miner was given the second consecutive start after having blanked the Blue Jackets on Saturday but wasn't nearly as sharp. Once Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body) returns to the lineup, the 24-year-old Miner will be headed back to AHL Colorado, where he figures to spend the rest of the 2025-26 campaign, barring additional injury concerns.