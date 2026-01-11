Miner made 29 saves in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Called back up from AHL Colorado on Friday to fill in for Mackenzie Blackwood (lower body), Miner was put to work right away and recorded his first NHL shutout in his fifth career outing at the top level. Scott Wedgewood should see the bulk of the action while Blackwood is sidelined, but Miner's performance could earn him more work than anticipated. Through 10 AHL appearances this season, Miner's gone 7-2-0 with a 2.40 GAA and .907 save percentage.