Jost was recalled from the San Antonio Rampage of the AHL on Sunday.

Jost was sent down to the AHL a little over a week ago in what was essentially a rehab assignment after missing eight games with a lower body injury. Upon rejoining the Avalanche, Jost will look to make his first appearance since Oct. 19 against the Blues.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop