Avalanche's Wyatt Aamodt: Put on waivers
By RotoWire Staff
Aamodt was placed on waivers by Colorado on Wednesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.
Aamodt is expected to report to AHL Colorado if he goes unclaimed. The 27-year-old has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Eagles, so it's a team he's very familiar with. Aamodt had four goals, 17 points and 47 PIM across 69 regular-season outings with the Eagles in 2024-25. He's probably going to end up spending the vast majority, if not all, of the upcoming season in the AHL.