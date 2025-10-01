Aamodt was placed on waivers by Colorado on Wednesday, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Aamodt is expected to report to AHL Colorado if he goes unclaimed. The 27-year-old has spent parts of the past four seasons with the Eagles, so it's a team he's very familiar with. Aamodt had four goals, 17 points and 47 PIM across 69 regular-season outings with the Eagles in 2024-25. He's probably going to end up spending the vast majority, if not all, of the upcoming season in the AHL.