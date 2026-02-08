Aamodt scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Colorado's 6-2 win over Chicago on Saturday.

Aamodt had gone 12 games without a goal, picking up just three assists in that span. The defenseman is now at three goals and a career-best 19 points in just 44 contests, which is progress despite his still-modest scoring numbers. Unless the Avalanche's defense gets severely depleted by injuries, Aamodt is likely to stay in the AHL.