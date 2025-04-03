Martinez (hip) won't play Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Martinez is out for a fifth straight game, though he returned to practice over the weekend. It's unclear how close he is to returning to action. The Blackhawks' next game is Friday against the Capitals.
