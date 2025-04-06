Martinez (hip) won't play against Pittsburgh on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.
Martinez will miss his seventh straight game but could be available to return soon. He has produced five goals, 12 points, 36 shots on net, 80 blocked shots and 23 hits in 43 appearances this season. Martinez's next chance to play will be Tuesday's rematch versus the Penguins.
