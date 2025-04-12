Martinez will retire after making his final appearance in Saturday's contest versus the Jets, Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio reports.

Martinez is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion (twice with the Kings, once with the Golden Knights). The 37-year-old defenseman is cemented as one of the elite shot-blockers in the NHL, logging 1,883 of them in his career prior to his final game Saturday. He's also added 289 points over 861 regular-season appearances with one game to go, as well as 37 points in 131 contests. Internationally, he appeared in the 2018 and 2019 IIHF World Championship for the United States, earning a bronze medal in the 2018 tournament.