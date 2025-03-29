Martinez (upper body) won't play Friday versus the Golden Knights, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
Martinez will miss his third straight game. The Blackhawks brought up Kevin Korchinski from AHL Rockford for this contest, so Martinez may not even have a steady place in the lineup once healthy as Chicago pivots toward prospect evaluation at the tail end of the season.
