Martinez produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Blues.

The veteran blueliner collected his first multi-point performance of the season, having a hand in a Craig Smith tally in the first period before finding the back of the net himself early in the third on a one-timer from the slot. Martinez doesn't offer a lot of offensive upside, and through 13 games since a month-long absence due to a neck issue he's managed three goals and five points.