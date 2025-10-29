Blackhawks' Andre Burakovsky: Sets up two goals Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Burakovsky recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.
Burakovsky completed his fifth game without a goal, but he continues to find ways to contribute on offense, as he's delivered three assists over his last four appearances. The 30-year-old only has six points in nine games, however, and that's not the best return for a player who operates in the first line at both even strength and on the power play.
