Burakovsky recorded two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Senators.

Burakovsky completed his fifth game without a goal, but he continues to find ways to contribute on offense, as he's delivered three assists over his last four appearances. The 30-year-old only has six points in nine games, however, and that's not the best return for a player who operates in the first line at both even strength and on the power play.