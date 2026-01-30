Soderblom made 38 saves in a 6-2 loss to the Penguins on Thursday.

Soderblom is 1-2-1 in four starts in January; he has allowed 14 goals in that span, including 11 in the two regulation losses. The Hawks are scuffling right now, and Soderblom should be left on the wire or your bench until the team pulls up its proverbial socks.