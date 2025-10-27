Soderblom allowed two goals on 21 shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Kings. The third goal was an empty-netter.

Soderblom didn't play poorly, but the Kings' pair of goals in a span of 1:24 during the second period ended up being the difference. This outing dropped Soderblom to a 1-1-1 record with nine goals allowed on 80 shots through three appearances. With how well Spencer Knight has played early in 2025-26, it's unlikely Soderblom will see much more than a backup role most of the time. The Blackhawks have yet to play back-to-back days, but Soderblom is virtually guaranteed a start in each of those sets as well as picking up the occasional assignment to give Knight rest.