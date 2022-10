Soderblom made 41 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Buffalo on Saturday.

It was Soderblom's season debut and he played well. He and the Hawks were up 3-1 until the 11:55 mark of the third, when Tage Thompson scored his first of two, third-period goals to force overtime. Victor Olofsson won it on a one-timer from the right circle 36 seconds into overtime. Soderblom deserved a better outcome.