Soderblom will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road game against Nashville, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom has struggled over his last two starts, going 0-2-0 with a 5.11 GAA and .853 save percentage against the Rangers and Oilers. Across 19 appearances this season, he's posted a 6-11-1 record, 2.99 GAA and .903 save percentage, and he'll have a favorable opponent Thursday, as the Predators are averaging 2.47 goals per game this season, which is the second-worst mark in the league.