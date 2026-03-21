Blackhawks' Arvid Soderblom: Gets starting nod Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom will protect the home goal in Friday's game versus the Avalanche, Mark Lazerus of The Athletic reports.
Soderblom has a brutal matchup in the second half of a back-to-back after Spencer Knight defeated the Wild on Thursday. This will be Soderblom's first appearance since March 8, when he lost in overtime to the Stars after giving up four goals on 31 shots.
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