Soderblom will defend the road net in Saturday's clash against the Bruins, per Jack Studley of Boston Hockey Now.

Soderblom will make his first appearance since Oct. 8 in Saturday's Halloween matchup. The 27-year-old backstop has struggled across his two appearances this season, as he's compiled an 0-2-0 record, a 4.58 GAA and an .820 save percentage. With Spencer Knight playing in each of Chicago's last eight games, Soderblom could begin to see more opportunities between the pipes if he can put together a solid showing Saturday. That will be a tough task, however, as the Bruins rank eighth in the NHL with 3.57 goals per game this season. Soderblom remains off the main fantasy radar for the time being.